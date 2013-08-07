NEW YORK Aug 7 Hedge funds on average gained 1.2 percent in July, in a turnaround after a brutal June market sell-off sent returns tumbling, according to data published Wednesday.

The gains, reported by hedge fund tracker eVestment, paled next to the rise of the S&P 500 stock index, which rose more than 5 percent in July.

So far this year hedge funds are up 4.5 percent on average, according to eVestment. The broader stock market is up 19.6 percent year to date through July 31.

Stock-focused hedge funds performed best last month, gaining about 2.4 percent. Credit funds inched up 0.2 percent. Some more narrowly focused credit funds, such as those that invest in mortgage-backed securities, performed a little better.

Macro and managed futures hedge funds produced negative returns in July, falling 0.83 percent and 0.87 percent, respectively.

"The last three months have marked the worst stretch for macro strategies since October 2008 and for managed futures one must go back to June 2004," eVestment said in its monthly performance report.

Commodity-focused hedge funds also struggled in July, recording a sixth consecutive month of losses, for a year-to-date decline of 4.3 percent, according to eVestment.

Emerging market hedge funds, whose returns plunged in June, recorded gains of 1.34 percent in July, but managers specializing in Brazil lost 1.74 percent. Brazil-focused hedge funds and India-focused hedge funds are deep in the red this year, with losses of 7.56 percent and 12.65 percent, respectively, through July 31.

Meanwhile Japan-focused hedge funds have gained 21.67 percent this year, after inching up 0.03 percent last month.