Dec 3 Hedge funds beat the broader stock market
by a whisker in November, according to data published Monday.
Hedge funds rose 0.13 percent for the month through November
28, according to data compiled by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
The Standard & Poor's 500 stock index dropped 0.16 percent.
Hedge funds on average still trail stock market gains for
the year.
Merger arbitrage and convertible arbitrage strategies were
the best performers in November, Bank of America data showed, up
0.51 percent and 0.44 percent respectively. Commodity trading
advisers recorded the worst performance, losing 0.35 percent.