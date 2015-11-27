LONDON Nov 27 One of Europe's biggest hedge
funds betting on currencies and fixed income has passed the $5
billion milestone for assets and looks set to post another
peer-beating year, an investor letter seen by Reuters said.
The Stone Milliner Macro Fund, run by Anglo-Swiss hedge fund
firm Stone Milliner, has seen its assets rise strongly since
being seeded with capital from U.S.-based hedge fund Moore
Capital in 2012, and added a further 1.3 percent in October.
While its rapid ascent still leaves it some way behind $20
billion regional leader Brevan Howard, the firm, managed by
co-Chief Investment Officers Jens-Peter Stein and Kornelius
Klobucar, is up 4.77 percent for the year against 1.04 percent
for its average peer, data from industry tracker HFR showed.
That follows a strong three-year track record for the fund,
managed out of London and the Swiss financial hub of Zug and
which returned 8.05 percent in 2012, 11.13 percent in 2013 and
14.36 percent in 2014, for an annualised return of 9.95 percent.
Underpinning its October gain was a short euro bet against
the dollar, the letter showed, which added 92 basis points. The
fund was also helped by a long position in the STOXX 50 Europe
share index, which added 54 basis points.
The firm mentioned the European Central Bank's (ECB) bearish
outlook and the likelihood of further policy easing in December
as the main driver of its strong euro-dollar performance.
"Our largest individual gain for the Fund in October was
short the euro against the US dollar. We entered the month with
this position, mostly via options, expecting the ECB to be the
principal driver of the trade," the letter said.
"This was certainly the case. However, the magnitude of the
ECB policy shift surprised us, and on the news we added to the
position through cash and options."
Looking ahead, the firm said it had returned to a long
position in the dollar against a variety of developed and
emerging market currencies, including the pound, which it
expected to weaken in the coming weeks given Britain's slower
pace of monetary policy tightening.
The firm said it had also opened short positions in U.S.
fixed income, citing a tactical opportunity to be short ahead of
a likely Federal Reserve rate rise in December.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Sinead Cruise, Greg
Mahlich)