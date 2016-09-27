(Adds Perry Capital's response)
By Lawrence Delevingne
NEW YORK, Sept 26 Perry Capital, the hedge fund
firm founded by Richard Perry and Paul Leff in 1988, plans to
wind down its main hedge funds, according to a letter sent to
investors on Monday and seen by Reuters.
"Although I continue to believe very strongly in our
investments, process and team, the industry and market headwinds
against us have been strong, and the timing for success in our
positions too unpredictable," Richard Perry wrote in the letter.
An external spokesman for the New York-based firm declined
to comment. Perry also has a London office.
The shuttering underscores continued pressure on the hedge
fund industry following a period of poor performance. Industry
data tracker HFR reported in September that 530 funds liquidated
in the first half of the year, on pace for the second-most
shut-downs in a calendar year except for 2008.
Perry, whose firm uses a so-called event-driven strategy
focused on profiting from corporate shake-ups, added that a
"substantial" amount of client capital would be returned in the
beginning of October.
After producing a gain every calendar year until 2008,
Perry has recently lost money on its investments and its assets
under management have declined.
The firm managed $6.6 billion as of Dec. 31, 2015, according
to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
That was down from $8.9 billion as of late 2013 and around $15
billion in early 2008, according to firm reporting seen by
Reuters.
Co-founder Leff and former co-chief investment officer David
Russekoff have departed in recent years.
Richard Perry launched the firm after working at Goldman
Sachs' risk arbitrage desk that was famous for producing star
hedge fund managers.
