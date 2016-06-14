(Adds more detail on bribery charges, Huberfeld, Platinum
performance and assets)
By Lawrence Delevingne
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. hedge fund Platinum
Partners is returning the majority of its assets to clients
following the arrest of a longtime associate on allegations he
orchestrated a $60,000 cash bribe to secure an investment from a
New York city union.
New York-based Platinum told investors on a conference call
on Tuesday that recent negative media attention and requests for
the return of capital had forced it to begin the liquidation of
its more than $700 million Platinum Partners Value Arbitrage
Fund, according to a person familiar with the situation who
requested anonymity because the information is private.
The firm is also considering shutting its Platinum Partners
Credit Opportunities Fund, the person said. That strategy
recently controlled more than $500 million, the balance of
Platinum's about $1.35 billion in overall assets as of April.
The development comes after the arrest last week of Murray
Huberfeld, who was accused of bribing Norman Seabrook, the
president of the New York City prison officers' union.
Huberfeld is a longtime associate of Platinum head Mark
Nordlicht. He was an early backer of Platinum and remains an
investor in the firm. The Centurion Credit Management hedge
funds he ran were also taken over by Nordlicht and Platinum in
2011.
According to a U.S. Department of Justice complaint against
Huberfeld and Seabrook, an intermediary gave Seabrook a
Salvatore Ferragamo bag filled with $60,000 in cash as the first
of what was intended to be several kickbacks for ultimately
steering $20 million of union money into Platinum's
coffers.
Nordlicht said on the conference call that the charges
against Huberfeld were unfounded, the person said.
Huberfeld, through an attorney, declined to comment on the
charges against him and the Platinum news. An external spokesman
for Platinum did not respond to requests for comment. News of
the liquidation was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
Founded in 2003, Platinum has racked up profits that are the
envy of the hedge fund industry. But its winning strategy of
lending to troubled companies carries risks that many
institutional investors would just as soon not take, according
to a Reuters investigation earlier this year.
The soon-to-shut Value Arbitrage fund gained nearly 8
percent in 2016 through April, according to a private HSBC
Alternative Investment Group report seen by Reuters. The fund
produced average annual returns of more than 17 percent since
inception in 2003 with no negative years.
The still-open credit fund has also never lost over a
calendar year since inception in 2005. It has averaged annual
returns of more than 13 percent, according to the private fund
data seen by Reuters.
Nordlicht told investors on the call Tuesday that a decision
on whether to shut the credit fund would come in a matter of
weeks, the source said.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Cynthia Osterman
and Phil Berlowitz)