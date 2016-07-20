By Lawrence Delevingne
| NEW YORK, July 20
NEW YORK, July 20 Platinum Partners, the hedge
fund firm that was raided by federal agents in June, has
appointed an independent monitor to oversee the liquidation of
its main funds, according to a letter sent to investors
Wednesday.
Bart Schwartz of Guidepost Solutions will "assist...with the
development and implementation of a plan for the orderly
liquidation of the Funds under management," according to the
letter.
Schwartz will also "report to the SEC at least monthly as to
the status of our engagement, the consummation of any sale
transactions, and the identification of any actual or potential
violations of federal securities law, if any, which may come to
our attention during the course of our oversight," according to
the letter.
