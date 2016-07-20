(Adds information on SEC investigation, funds being shut,
background on Platinum, Guidepost)
By Lawrence Delevingne
NEW YORK, July 20 Platinum Partners has hired an
independent monitor to oversee the liquidation of its two main
hedge funds amid investigations by U.S. authorities, according
to a letter sent to investors on Wednesday.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has
requested information from New York-based Platinum, according to
a person familiar with the situation.
The U.S. hedge fund manager said last month it was likely to
return the assets of its largest and oldest fund to clients
following the arrest of a longtime associate on allegations he
orchestrated a $60,000 cash bribe to secure an investment from a
New York City union.
The SEC probe comes on top of a Department of Justice
inquiry and a raid by Federal Bureau of Investigation agents
last month. The focus of the various reviews was unknown and it
was not clear if they are related.
To ensure the assets from its funds are distributed fairly,
Platinum has hired Bart Schwartz of Guidepost Solutions to
"assist...with the development and implementation of a plan for
the orderly liquidation of the Funds under management,"
according to a letter he sent to Platinum clients.
Guidepost will also report to the SEC at least monthly,
Schwartz wrote in the letter, which was seen by Reuters. The
communication with the SEC will include the sale of assets from
Platinum's portfolios and any potential violations of federal
securities law, he wrote.
An SEC spokesman declined to comment.
Platinum, founded and led by Mark Nordlicht, has produced
exceptional profits for investors since it launched in 2003. But
the firm's strategy of lending to troubled companies carries
risks that have scared away many large investors. (See Reuters
Special Report on Platinum from April 2016: )
Platinum's investors have been rattled by the arrest of
longtime firm associate Murray Huberfeld on wire fraud charges
related to a separate New York City corruption investigation by
the U.S. Department of Justice. Huberfeld plans to
plead not guilty, according to his attorney.
The firm recently blocked redemptions from its flagship
Value Arbitrage fund and told investors they would not receive
anything until at least 2017, according to Robert McIver, a
Platinum client who has requested his money back.
The source who said the SEC was investigating the firm also
said it would remain in business despite the gradual liquidation
of the Platinum Partners Value Arbitrage Fund and the Platinum
Partners Credit Opportunities Fund. The two funds contain the
large majority of Platinum's assets, about $1.35 billion as of
April.
The source declined to be identified because the information
is private.
"Bart Schwartz will play a key role in ensuring that
investors' best interests are served as we monetize the funds
and meet redemptions," Platinum said in an emailed statement.
"His standing with the investment community, regulators and law
enforcement is beyond reproach and we're very pleased to have
his assistance."
Schwartz was chief of the criminal division in the
Department of Justice's Southern District of New York and more
recently worked as the appointed receiver of hedge funds run by
J. Ezra Merkin that invested in Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme
and a compliance consultant for the Department of Justice to
monitor Steven Cohen's Point72 Asset Management.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama,
Carmel Crimmins and David Gregorio)