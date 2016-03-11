(Adds golfers names, reference to TV show "Billions,"
paragraphs 5, 10)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
NEW YORK, March 11 Steve A. Cohen became a
billionaire many times over thanks in part to help from an
unusual source: a psychiatrist.
Now Point72 Asset Management, which oversees Cohen's
personal fortune, is doubling down on the unusual tack and
hiring an in-house motivator.
Gio Valiante, a sports psychologist, has been appointed as
the firm's full-time "head performance coach," Point72 said on
Friday. Valiante had been consulting with the Stamford,
Connecticut-based firm for 18 months before moving to the
in-house position.
Over his career, Valiante has worked with top professional
golfers, including Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar and Camilo Villegas
and his clients have won more than 60 PGA Tour and LPGA Tour
events. Valiante's website describes him as "master of the
mental game."
At Point72, Valiante, for example, works with investment
professionals to help them be resilient in turbulent market
conditions.
"We expect his work will elevate the level of success at the
firm," Doug Haynes, Point72's president, said in a statement.
This year, fears about growth in China and interest rate
moves have sent markets tumbling only to recover some later,
making for volatile moves.
Point72, previously known as SAC Capital Advisors, has lost
money this year after having returned more than 15 percent in
2015 when the average hedge fund lost approximately 1 percent.
SAC made headlines over its lifetime with double-digit
returns and was one of the first investment firms to use a
performance coach. Cohen hired Ari Kiev in the early 1990s to
help his traders. Kiev died in 2009.
Some traders on Wall Street have quietly used coaches for
years. Recently they have become popularized by the Showtime
television drama "Billions," featuring a fictional coach who
works at a fictional hedge fund; Axe Capital.
SAC Capital changed its name to Point72 after pleading
guilty to criminal insider trading charges and agreeing to stop
managing money for outside investors.
The firm now employs over 1,000 people including nearly 400
investment professionals and invests roughly $11 billion.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Leslie Adler and
David Gregorio)