LONDON Jan 22 Former global head of foreign
exchange at Citigroup, Anil Prasad, is preparing to launch his
own macro hedge fund in early April with initial start-up
capital of at least $500 million, three sources familiar with
the matter said.
Prasad could not be reached for comment.
Silver Ridge Asset Management, which will have offices in
London and New York, will have a multi-manager approach to
trading led by Prasad, who left Citi in early 2014. Farhang
Mehregani, also a former Citi executive, is joining Prasad in
launching Silver Ridge Asset Management.
The hedge fund aims to accumulate $1 billion and will
thereafter accept money more sporadically, mainly from existing
investors, said the sources, who declined to be named as the
information was private.
The start-up comes as macro hedge funds face an improved
trading environment after nearly four years of mediocre returns
as divergent economic policies across the globe raise volatility
and create investment opportunities.
Star trader Chris Rokos is also readying his own macro hedge
fund after settling a non-compete dispute with his former
employer Brevan Howard.
Mehregani was the former chief investment officer of Sciens
Alternative Investments. The group has also hired former Perry
Capital executive Santa Federico as global head of risk based in
New York. Former Comac Capital executive Anil Joshi will be the
firm's chief financial officer in London.
Bloomberg earlier reported the news.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Andrew Hay)