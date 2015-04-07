April 7 The launch of a hedge fund set up by
Anil Prasad, the former head of foreign exchange at Citigroup
Inc, has been delayed a few months as the UK's Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA) conducts an inquiry, the cofounder of the fund
said on Tuesday.
"There has been a delay to our launch due to the FCA. We
have informed our prospective investors," said Silver Ridge
Asset Management cofounder Farhang Mehregani.
Silver Ridge Asset Management was set up by Anil Prasad,
Citigroup's former global head of foreign exchange and
local markets and Mehregani, a former equity trader at the bank.
The hedge fund was supposed to begin trading this month with
initial capital of several hundred million dollars, according to
the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the delay of the
hedge fund's launch, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1DHdtn3)
One focus of the inquiry by the UK's financial market
watchdog is Prasad's role and responsibilities while he was
heading Citi's foreign exchange and local markets, although the
exact line of questioning is not clear, the paper said.
Prasad left Citigroup last year amid an extensive probe by
U.S. and U.K. regulators over manipulation of a key industry
benchmark by traders at a number of banks, although his
departure was not linked to the probe.
Last year, regulators fined six major banks, including HSBC
Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of
America Corp, a total of $4.3 billion for failing to
stop traders from trying to manipulate the foreign exchange
market.
Citigroup agreed to pay $1.02 billion to settle the forex
probe last year.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by David
Gregorio)