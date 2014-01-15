(Clarifies in headline and story that QFS is shutting down its
sole remaining fund, and not QFS itself)
BOSTON Jan 14 QFS Asset Management, which used
a quantitative approach to global macro investing during 26
years in the business, said on Tuesday that it is shutting down
its last remaining fund, citing difficult market conditions.
The Greenwich, Connecticut-based firm, founded by economist
Sandy Grossman, said in news release on Tuesday that it will
return nearly $1 billion to clients by the end of the month. It
added that QFS will continue its market research efforts and
seek to develop new sources of returns.
"The current market environment does not offer adequate risk
adjusted opportunities for fundamentally-driven quant macro
strategies, and that is unlikely to change for the foreseeable
future," QFS Chief Executive Officer Karlheinz Muhr said in a
statement. Muhr joined the firm as part of a merger in 2011.
The QFS fund becomes one of the new year's first hedge fund
industry casualties after a difficult 2013 marked by generally
lackluster returns. The Hedge Fund Research Inc's Macro index
dipped 0.3 percent last year, making for a third consecutive
year of declines. Macro funds bet on interest rate movements,
currencies, and broad economic trends.
At its heyday just before the financial crisis, QFS oversaw
$3.6 billion in assets. Assets have shrunk despite some strong
returns, people familiar with the fund said.
QFS isn't alone in complaining about uncertain economic
conditions and what managers perceive as a more difficult
investing environment.
A number of large hedge funds, including Seth Klarman's
Baupost Group and Daniel Loeb's Third Point, have given back
some money to clients last year to guard against becoming too
large and running out of investment ideas.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Nick Zieminski)