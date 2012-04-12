April 12 Some hedge funds are seeing a silver
lining in the Dodd-Frank law as it lifts the industry's veil of
secrecy.
After years of resisting closer governmental oversight, the
$2 trillion industry grudgingly came to accept the new law which
requires all but the very smallest funds to register with the
Securities and Exchange Commission and reveal data that was once
released only to the funds' wealthy clients.
Now some hedge funds expect registration to broaden the
appeal of their portfolios, effectively allowing hedge funds to
become more mainstream investment choices, according to a study
released on Thursday.
"Managers view registration with the SEC as a cost of doing
business," said Nicholas Tsafos, a partner in accounting firm
EisnerAmper, which conducted the study along with Hofstra
University. "It makes investors more comfortable with hedge fund
investing," he said in a statement.
The new law became effective on March 30 when hundreds of
hedge funds, including ones run by industry titans Steven Cohen,
Louis Bacon and Paul Tudor Jones, complied. In lengthy
narratives they described their operations and investment
philosophies while still safeguarding trading secrets.
Each fund's registration documents detail regulatory assets
under management, the funds' accountants and whether potential
conflicts of interest exist, among other data. They are
available to the public on the SEC's web site.
The research report, which was based on responses from 41
funds, found that most hedge funds did not consider the
Dodd-Frank bill to be "onerous" largely because many larger
funds had already registered before they were forced to.
But some of the industry's most prominent managers still had
issues with the new rule, arguing that they had operated safely
for years and did not need the new oversight.
Paul Singer who runs Elliott Management wrote to investors a
few months ago: "This regulatory push is unstoppable,
misfocused, and a waste of time and money." Reuters obtained a
copy of the letter.
But he conceded that the new law also "represents the price
of admission" leaving funds with no choice but to accept it.