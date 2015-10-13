(Adds details on firm, fund, industry background)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Oct 13 Renaissance Technologies LLC, one
of the world's most prominent hedge funds, with roughly $27
billion in assets, told investors on Tuesday that it is closing
its Renaissance Institutional Futures Fund, because it has not
been a hit with investors.
The firm, a so-called quantitative hedge fund that uses
computer models to drive trading, is shuttering the eight-year
old, $1 billion portfolio at the end of the month, according to
a letter sent to investors on Tuesday and read to Reuters.
"Due to a lack of investor interest we have decided to wind
down the Renaissance Institutional Futures Fund," the letter
said.
The fund is off 1.75 percent for the year, but performance
was not the key reason for closing it, a person familiar with
the firm's thinking said.
The news comes on the heels of Fortress Investment Group's
decision to shutter its $2.3 billion macro fund, which is down
17 percent this year.
Renaissance offers three portfolios to outside investors and
two of them sport double digit returns, handily beating rivals,
as many hedge funds nurse losses and are on track for their
worst returns since the 2008 financial crisis.
The firm said it kept open the RIFF fund, launched in 2007,
to accommodate investors who wanted a pure futures portfolio,
but that there was little demand for such an offering.
Instead investors were far more interested in Renaissance's
Institutional Diversified Alpha (RIDA) fund, which invests in
futures and equities. The three-year old RIDA fund already
oversees $5.5 billion in assets and has returned an average 8
percent a year since its launch. In September it gained 9.1
percent, leaving it up 11.48 percent for the year to date.
The firm's third fund that is available to outsiders is the
10-year-old $10.5 Renaissance Institutional Equities Fund, which
trades only in U.S. listed stocks. This year it has gained 11.2
percent after rising 7.61 percent in September.
Since its launch in 2005, it has returned an annualized 9.8
percent, while the broader Standard & Poor's 500 stock index has
climbed an average 6.7 percent per year during the same time.
Renaissance's most famous portfolio, the $10 billion
Medallion fund, is available only to insiders at the East
Setauket, New York-based firm.
Mathematician James Simons founded Renaissance in 1982 and
has long ranked among the hedge fund industry's best paid
investors. Peter Brown and Robert Mercer now run the firm.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Paul Simao)