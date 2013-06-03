BOSTON, June 3 Hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb's big bet on Japan clearly paid off in May as his funds delivered more strong returns, a person familiar with the performance said on Monday.

The New York-based manager, who oversees roughly $13 billion, told investors that his Third Point Offshore Fund gained 3.7 percent in May, leaving it up 14.7 percent for the first five months of the year. His Third Point Ultra fund was up even more, rising 5.3 percent to be up 21.8 percent for the year.

Rival fund manager David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital LP gained 2.9 percent in May and is up 8.6 percent for the year, the person said.