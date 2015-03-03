BOSTON, March 3 Hedge fund Jana Partners
reported a 6.7 percent gain in its flagship fund last month
after losing 4.6 percent in January, leaving it up 1.8 percent
for the year to date, an investor in the fund said on Tuesday.
Several big hedge funds had a rebound last month thanks to a
rising stock market which helped erase some losses sustained in
January.
David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital rose 3.4 percent in
February, leaving it up 0.8 percent for the year, an investor
said. William Ackman whose Pershing Square Capital Management
was up in January, gained 5.6 percent in the first three weeks
of February.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Alan Crosby)