By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
| BOSTON, April 2
BOSTON, April 2 Some of the world's most
prominent hedge fund managers suffered losses last month as the
U.S. stock market's rally stalled, but most are still boasting
gains for the quarter.
William Ackman's $20 billion Pershing Square Capital
Management, which ranked among last year's best performers with
a 40 percent gain, dipped 3.1 percent in March as shares in
Herbalife Ltd, a stock he bet would fall, climbed anew.
For the year, however, the fund has gained 3.5 percent, an
investor said on Thursday.
Similarly David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital fell 2.6
percent last month, leaving the $11 billion fund down 1.8
percent for the year, an investor said. Barry Rosenstein's Jana
Partners fund was off 0.4 percent last month but is still up on
the year with a 1.4 percent gain, a person familiar with the
numbers said.
Stock markets around the world hit new highs during the
quarter, fueled by easy money policies but gains in the United
States stalled last month as investors worried more about the
strong dollar's impact on U.S. corporations' earnings.
Last year was a generally lackluster year for hedge funds
with the average fund gaining only 3.3 percent, Hedge Fund
Research data showed.
Many hedge funds, particularly activist-oriented funds, got
off to a strong start to the year as ever more investors are
flexing their muscle to get corporations to perform better.
Marcato Capital Management, run by former Pershing Square
partner Richard McGuire, gained 2.3 percent last month to be up
4.8 percent on the year, an investor said. The fund is putting
pressure on Bank of New York Mellon Corp to cut costs and
set more ambitious financial targets.
HG Vora, which has joined forces with other investors in
complaining that General Motors Co's shares were
undervalued and reaching a compromise last month where the
automaker agreed to a $5 billion share buyback, saw its fund
gain 4.2 percent in March. For the year the fund is up 8.3
percent, a person familiar with the numbers said.
Maglan Capital benefited from Globalstar Inc's
strong gains in March which helped the fund rise 6 percent in
March to be up 15 percent for the year, an investor said.
Hedge funds, unlike mutual funds, are not required to
announce their returns publicly and so many investors are eager
to catch a glimpse of how the brand-name funds are performing to
gauge the industry's health.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)