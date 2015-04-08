BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
BOSTON, April 8 The average hedge fund climbed 2.4 percent during the first quarter, handily beating the broader stock market, according to industry data released on Wednesday and giving the exclusive industry a dose of good news after months of lackluster returns.
Hedge Fund Research, an industry tracking firm, reported that the HFRI Fund Weighted Composite Index gained 0.5 percent in March, leaving it up 2.4 percent for the first three months of the year. The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose only 0.4 percent during the quarter.
For some time now hedge funds have faced criticism for charging high fees but delivering only lackluster returns like last year's 3.3 percent gain when the S&P 500 rose 12 percent.
This year only short-sellers, hedge funds that bet exclusive that stock prices will fall, posted losses, the research firm said. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by David Gregorio)
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.