LONDON Jan 12 Hedge funds in 2015 posted their
lowest annual return for four years amid heightened volatility
and a weak market, industry data tracker Eurekahedge said on
Tuesday.
The Eurekahedge Hedge Fund Index fell 0.58 percent in
December while the MSCI World Index declined 2.23 percent,
Eurekahedge said, giving hedge funds an average annual
performance of 1.56 percent.
"Returns across hedge fund strategic mandates were
disappointing during December with most finishing the month in
negative territory," Eurekahedge said.
"In particular, long positions into European equities
suffered losses as ECB's early December meeting proved to be a
disappointment for investors leading to a slump in European
equities," it said.
The best-performing strategy indexes over the year were the
Eurekahedge Arbitrage Hedge Fund Index, up 4.46 percent,
followed by the CBOE Eurekahedge Relative Value Hedge Fund Index
which was up 4.30 percent.
The worst-performing was the CBOE Eurekahedge Tail Risk
Hedge Fund Index, which fell 7 percent.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Jason Neely)