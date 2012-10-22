* High net-worth investors, family offices sell up
* Hedge funds increasingly focused on institutional clients
* Low returns disappoint
By Tommy Wilkes and Chris Vellacott
LONDON, Oct 22 Rich private investors are
turning their backs on hedge funds because moves to attract more
conservative pension fund clients mean managers no longer
deliver the big returns they crave.
The fastest growing source of new money for hedge funds is
now pension funds and insurance companies who want managers to
go easy on risky trades.
Funds are finding it hard to say no to the big money these
investors offer so rich clients are feeling neglected.
The hedge fund industry's changing investor base has also
corresponded with explosive growth in size, leaving rich clients
questioning how easy it will be for managers to make money in
future. Global assets in hedge funds now top $2 trillion, far
more than the $200 billion or so run in the mid-1990s.
"That's a huge deal," said John Elmes, Head of Investments
at GenSpring Family Offices, which runs money for some of
America's most prominent families and has invested in hedge
funds since the late 80s. "It makes it very hard for these
managers to continue to outperform."
Hedge funds seek to exploit and profit from inefficiencies
in markets, and unlike traditional investment funds which only
bet on prices rising, they have the mandate to wager on prices
falling and can borrow money to amplify the size of their bets.
But with much more capital chasing the same opportunities
those inefficiencies are quickly ironed out, making it harder
for managers to earn returns above the market.
So instead of hedge funds, many of the private investors are
putting their millions into private equity, old-fashioned
long-only stock pickers or even property or fine wine, which
have often outperformed hedge funds since the 2008 financial
crisis.
TOO TAME
The new breed of investor - such as the Church of England
and the UK's Universities Superannuation Scheme - choose hedge
funds for very different reasons than did the friends, family
and few favoured high-rollers who originally backed managers.
While many want funds to mitigate against falls in their
other investments - one of the original purposes of hedge funds
- they do not want them to do this by simultaneously taking on
big risks looking for huge potential profits.
This means funds are forced to curb some of their more
aggressive tactics, such as using lots of borrowed money to
amplify the scale of trades - a far cry from the golden age of
hedge fund returns before the crisis, when the nascent industry
built a reputation for high-risk and audacious trading.
Vintage years like 1999, when the average fund made 31
percent, contrast with more subdued performance recently.
According to Hedge Fund Research, the annualised return of
the average fund over the past 10 years is 6.77 percent, but
drops to just 1.44 percent for the past five.
George Soros forged his reputation as a savvy trader betting
against the British pound in 1992; John Paulson turned himself
into a billionaire betting on a U.S. housing market slump.
There has been no equivalent high-profile success story of
canny trades harnessing the euro zone debt crisis. Many
institutions would not want managers taking the risks such
gambles incur.
"High net worth investors went into hedge funds in many
cases because they personally knew the manager, they wanted
significant returns and weren't hugely concerned with monthly
numbers or volatility," Anita Nemes, Global Head of Capital
Introduction at Deutsche Bank, said.
"Institutional investors want uncorrelated returns and low
volatility from hedge funds. (They) want different things."
According to Deutsche Bank's Alternative Investment Survey,
family offices and high net worth investors now account for just
4 percent of industry assets, down from 18 percent in 2002.
While private banks' share has grown, to 10 percent from 6
percent, investment consultants, who advise institutions on
hedge fund investing, have seen their share rocket to a quarter
of industry capital, up from only 1 percent a decade ago.
GenSpring's Elmes said his clients, who on average are worth
more than $30 million, have reduced their exposure to hedge
funds by 20 to 25 percent on average since the financial crisis.
Heartwood, a London-based wealth boutique managing more than
1.4 billion pounds, constructs portfolios based on clients'
tolerance for risk. Investment director David Absolon says its
highest risk portfolio no longer invests in hedge funds.
Even those who have traditionally run lots of money for
private investors - such as Odey Asset Management or Egerton
Capital - now count more and more institutions among their
clients.
One London-based hedge fund manager, who asked not to be
named, said since 2010 high net worth clients had withdrawn
money from his fund, particularly those based in continental
Europe.
NO EASY MEETINGS
The average hedge fund is up 3.9 percent over the past three
years, underperforming the S&P 500, which is up some 30 percent.
"When you see funds doing 2 percent a year for one, two,
three years in a row, it becomes a little bit hard to digest
that you must have hedge funds in your portfolio," Francis X.
Frecentese, Global Head of Hedge Fund Investments at Citi
Private Bank, told Reuters.
On top of the question marks about returns, as funds grow
larger, the personal relationships wealthy investors held with
top traders grow harder to maintain.
A senior executive at one London-based family office, asking
not to be named, sold his stake in a large global macro manager
because he struggled to get a meeting with the chief trader.
"Pre-08, if your investor base was mainly high net worth all
you had to do was publish a monthly investor letter and have
regular meetings. Now most hedge funds have large marketing and
client service teams - huge numbers of people - that service
pension funds clients," Nemes at Deutsche Bank said.