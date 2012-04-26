By Laurence Fletcher
| LONDON, April 27
Howard has topped the rankings of wealthiest hedge fund managers
in this year's Sunday Times Rich List, after his fund navigated
the euro zone debt crisis last year to post bumper profits.
Howard, co-founder of Brevan Howard, one of Europe's biggest
hedge fund firms, grew his total wealth by 44 percent to 1.4
billion pounds ($2.26 billion), the survey by the British
newspaper shows.
The former Credit Suisse trader, who escaped Britain's top
rate taxes in 2010 with a move to Switzerland, saw his firm's
flagship $27 billion Master fund gain more than 12 percent last
year, after making big gains betting that global bond markets
had not properly priced in an economic slowdown.
The survey shows the top 10 managers added 972 million
pounds to their fortunes since last year, despite a poor year
for hedge funds in general with the average fund down 5.3
percent, according to Hedge Fund Research.
The biggest riser in the table was David Harding, founder of
$29 billion fund firm Winton Capital, who almost doubled his
personal wealth to 800 million pounds.
London-based Winton, which aims to make money following
trends in global futures markets, made 6.3 percent last year
even as rivals such as AHL - which he co-founded in the 1980s
but later left - struggled.
On the back of strong gains in 2010 as well, Harding's firm
is estimated to have sucked in $1 in every $8 of the total
assets that investors ploughed into hedge funds worldwide last
year.
Elsewhere in the top ten, Michael Platt, co-founder of $29.4
billion firm BlueCrest Capital and manager of its $10.8 billion
global macro fund, was fourth with his wealth rising 24 percent
to 650 million pounds.
Michael Hintze, founder of CQS is fifth with his fortune
edging up by 30 million pounds to 580 million pounds, even
though his $1.4 billion Directional Opportunities fund was down
10.5 percent last year.
And Crispin Odey, founder of Odey Asset Management, and wife
Nichola Pease saw their wealth edge up to 455 million pounds in
sixth position, despite a 20.6 percent drop in Odey's $1.3
billion European fund last year.
The Sunday Times Rich List lists the 1,000 richest people
and families in the UK and the 250 wealthiest in Ireland.