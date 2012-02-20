* Managers bullish after LTRO, upbeat on China, U.S.
By Laurence Fletcher
LONDON, Feb 20 Hedge funds are cranking up
their bets in equities and credit in 2012's buoyant markets in
the belief that the euro zone, U.S. and Chinese economies will
fare better than many were fearing last year.
Many funds think the European Central Bank's long-term
refinancing operations (LTRO), which flooded markets with 489
billion euros ($644 billion) of cheap cash in December and
provide more this month, are a turning point in propping up the
region's battered banks.
They are also betting that China, which is facing a fifth
successive quarter of slowing economic growth, will experience a
so-called 'soft landing', while the U.S., which saw its fastest
growth in one-and-a-half years in the fourth quarter, is firmly
on the recovery path.
The average hedge fund rose 2.6 percent in January but this
was behind the S&P's 4.5 percent gain, according to Hedge
Fund Research, and some funds missed out on the rally after
taking a cautious stance towards the end of a turbulent 2011.
Many managers are now hiking borrowing to make their
favourite bets punchier, or shifting the balance between their
long and shorts to help them profit from market gains.
"What we're hearing from a number of managers is that the
appetite for risk has risen," said Frank Frecentese, global head
of hedge fund investments at Citi Private Bank.
"Their view on Europe is that the possibility of an extreme
left-tail event has lessened, the U.S. is doing moderately
better than expected and the risk of China ... heading for a
hard landing has lessened."
The FTSEurofirst 300 of top European shares is up
8.3 percent so far this year.
One London-based hedge fund manager told Reuters he
had cut his gross long equity position to around 80 percent
by the end of last year.
However, in early January he raised this to 120 percent and
plans to take it up to a long-term average of 130 percent in the
next few weeks.
"POSITIVE CASE"
Managers, who lost 5.2 percent on average last year after
many mistimed their bets, are now using a range of means to
increase their bets.
Some funds are snapping up derivatives, which have fallen in
price as volatility has slumped this year, as a cheap way of
hedging their portfolios.
"Tail hedges have gotten a lot cheaper, so some managers are
willing to increase exposure to their best ideas and they can
buy protection at a reasonable price in case things go wrong,"
said Citi Private Bank's Frecentese.
London-based hedge fund firm LNG Capital is upbeat on banks
because of the LTRO and has increased its fund's net position
from between 25 and minus 25 percent in the second half of last
year to between 50 and 60 percent net long.
Partner and senior portfolio manager Steven Mitra told
Reuters he has been looking at the subordinated part of the
capital structure for non-peripheral banks and lower tier two
callable bonds, where there has been or will be a tender at a
premium to the current price.
"We've seen the ECB flood the banks with cheap capital, so
the whole (threat) of the financial system collapsing has been
negated for the time being or pushed back," said Mitra.
"We like the banks sector and continue to believe, in the
absence of a disorderly default and contagion due to Greece,
that there is a very positive case for this sector."
He added that, thanks to the extra liquidity, any further
haircuts the banks have to take on peripheral European bonds
would "hurt" but the sector would not collapse.
"PROCESS OF HEALING"
However, even those less positive on the banking sector or
the euro zone's debt difficulties still see reason to take
punchier bets.
Sal Naro, founder of Coherence Capital Partners, which
trades credit, is using relative value trades to express his
view of a "sustained, moderate recovery" in the U.S., while
Europe is in "a very, very difficult period".
"I do think now is the time to increase risk. I wouldn't
have said that in '08 or early '09. Overall we're in a process
of healing," he said.
"Our view is more skewed to longs on U.S. companies and
shorts on European ones ... There's some good upside relative
value momentum (in sectors we like) and some downside momentum
(in sectors we don't like)."
He favours sectors such as autos and commodities, and is
negative on financials and pharmaceuticals.
"(Car) inventories need to be replaced, the average age of
cars has risen to approximately 10 years and advantageous
funding is available," he said. "We're negative on financials,
which still have a way to go in cleaning themselves
up.
"Copper and oil... (are) sectors to be reckoned with as the
world moves towards global growth and will start to perform
again. We're nervous on healthcare, particularly with U.S.
elections, which could be a significant drag. You need to do
your homework there."