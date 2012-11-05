BOSTON Nov 5 Billionaire hedge fund manager
Julian Robertson, who has trained and seeded some of the hedge
fund industry's biggest stars, is making an investment in Tiger
Pacific Capital, a hedge fund focused on Asia.
Tiger Capital was founded by Run Ye, Junji Takegami and
Hoyon Hwang, who previously worked for Tiger Asia Management, a
$1.2 billion New York-based fund that was shut down in August in
the face of an ongoing regulatory probe in Hong Kong.
Robertson has taken an active role in funding new startups
ever since he closed down his own hedge fund to outsiders in
2000. He is known for having nurtured industry stars like Steve
Mandel, John Griffin, and Chase Coleman.
According to Robertson and other investors, Asia is a rich
region for investors, with plenty of potentially strong
companies just starting up as well as possible frauds that could
be bet against.
"Asia is the best area in the world to practice the hedge
fund business," Robertson said in a statement.
Robertson's net worth is estimated at $2.6 billion. The
80-year-old manager ranks at 170 on the Forbes 400 list of
richest Americans.