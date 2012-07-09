By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
| BOSTON, July 9
Steven A. Cohen is now officially in the insurance business.
SAC Re Ltd, the new reinsurance unit of Cohen's $14 billion
SAC Capital Advisors, officially began operations on Monday, the
group said in a statement.
The Bermuda-based unit, which will be run by Simon Burton,
has $500 million in capital and plans to target a mix of
high-margin property catastrophe and low-severity casualty
reinsurance.
The new unit snagged an A- (Excellent) rating from insurance
industry ratings group A.M. Best and has a stable outlook.
Cohen, who is known in the $2 trillion hedge fund industry
for delivering double-digit returns over decades, is one of a
number of hedge fund managers who recently branched into
underwriting risk. His plans were first disclosed by Reuters in
October.
Hedge fund managers David Einhorn, Daniel Loeb and John
Paulson are all active in the reinsurance industry.
This year Cohen is again beating the average hedge fund,
having recently told investors that his flagship fund has gained
5.2 percent since the start of the year. But Cohen's returns
have also put his firm in the spotlight as the U.S. government
investigates whether SAC's winning bets may have been aided by
insider information.
Neither Cohen nor his firm have been accused of any
wrongdoing.