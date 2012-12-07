Dec 7 U.S. authorities are investigating Steven
A. Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors hedge fund for alleged insider
trading in the shares of the popular diet company Weight
Watchers International Inc, according to people familiar
with the matter.
The sources said on Friday the investigation could implicate
the billionaire hedge fund manager and focuses on trading in
Weight Watchers shares in the first half of 2011, when SAC
Capital had taken a sizeable position in the stock.
An SAC Capital spokesman said the firm was not aware of any
investigation involving Weight Watchers. A spokeswoman for
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara declined to comment. A
spokesperson for Weight Watchers did not immediately respond to
a request for comment.
Regulatory filings show that Cohen's $14 billion fund
briefly held 2.1 million shares in Weight Watchers during the
period under scrutiny by authorities - at which time the diet
company's stock price roughly doubled.
The inquiry is in its early stages and the people familiar
with the matter, who requested anonymity, said it is not clear
whether anything improper was done either by SAC Capital or
Cohen himself. The trading in Weight Watchers would be
permissible as long as it was based on fundamental research or
derived from individuals who did not have access to non-public
corporate information.
(Reporting by Matthew Goldstein, Jennifer Ablan and Emily
Flitter; Editing by Tiffany Wu, Bernard Orr)