By Katya Wachtel
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 21 A top lieutenant at Steven A.
Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors will leave the hedge fund in the
new year as the once $15 billion firm converts to a family
office, according to a memo sent to employees and seen by
Reuters.
Sol Kumin, the firms' chief operating officer, will leave
SAC in January, the memo from Cohen said.
"We are now moving from a firm which manages external
capital to a 'family office' that will manage my capital and
employee capital only," Cohen wrote in an email Thursday.
"We will not need the same degree of business development
activity or investor relations as before. After taking a hard
look at the evolution of his primary areas of responsibility,
Sol has decided to resign, effective January 31, 2014."
This summer, U.S. prosecutors indicted SAC after a
long-running insider trading investigation. The firm agreed to
plead guilty to the criminal charges earlier in November and pay
a $1.2 billion fine as part of a settlement. Cohen has not been
personally charged with any crime.
SAC will no longer manage money for outside investors
including pensions, endowments and wealthy individuals,
according to the terms of its settlement. The firm also paid
$616 million as part of a deal with the U.S Securities and
Exchange Commission.
"I am looking forward to taking a break, to recharging my
batteries and to figuring out what the next chapter of my life
will look like," Kumin said in a statement.
Kumin said he will return to Boston, where he grew up, in
June next year.
Cohen thanked Kumin for his service and "tireless work" in
business development, investor relations and global strategy,
and credited him in particular with establishing SAC's "strong
London presence" and footprint in Asia.
SAC, which once employed more than 900 people with offices
on three continents, told employees in October it was closing
its London office. In addition to recent investment staff cuts
and departures, SAC also let go of a dozen marketing and sales
people in recent months.