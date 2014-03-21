(Adds details about firm, insider trading case, seed capital)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
March 20 Billionaire investor Steven A. Cohen
will lose one of his top portfolio managers when Gabriel Plotkin
sets up his own hedge fund, a person familiar with his plans
said on Thursday.
Plotkin, who managed roughly $1 billion in positions at
Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors, is expected to leave before the
end of the year and Cohen is likely to invest some of his money
in the new venture, said the person who is not authorized to
publicly discuss personnel matters at the private firm.
News of Plotkin's planned departure comes just four months
after SAC, once one of the world's biggest hedge funds, pleaded
guilty to settle criminal insider trading charges. As part of
the deal, SAC agreed to pay a $1.2 billion fine and stop
managing money for outside clients.
Plotkin had been one of Cohen's top consumer traders and his
name previously surfaced in the government's insider trading
investigation after he received an email from former SAC analyst
Jon Horvath, who pleaded guilty to insider trading.
Neither Cohen nor Plotkin have been accused of wrongdoing
but the U.S. government brought criminal and civil cases against
10 former SAC employees and said insider trading was "pervasive"
and "rampant" at the hedge fund.
In an effort to move on, SAC Capital Advisors is shedding
its name, based on founder Steven A. Cohen's initials. Starting
next month, the firm will be called Point72 Asset Management, in
a nod to the address of its headquarters in Stamford,
Connecticut. It also plans to hire a chief surveillance officer
and told employees on Wednesday that it will now employ a
Silicon Valley data analytics firm to keep closer watch on them.
"We will continue to look for other ways we can strengthen
our surveillance efforts," SAC President Tom Conheeney wrote in
Wednesday's memo. "The steps I have outlined to you over the
past several weeks show we are matching our words with actions."
SAC managed $14 billion at the start of 2013 but has shrunk
in personnel and assets. Plotkin's planned exit is the most
high-profile defection since the firm's guilty plea last year,
industry analysts said.
SAC has roughly 850 employees, down from about 1,000 in
early 2013. The firm shut down its London office, which prompted
a string of employees to move to rival hedge fund BlueCrest.
More recently two managers quit to join Highbridge Capital.
From now on, the firm will function as a so-called family
office, managing money only for Cohen, his family and a few top
lieutenants. People familiar with the firm said that Point72
will likely manage roughly $9 billion, still a very sizable sum
in the $2.6 trillion hedge fund world.
The fact that Cohen plans to invest some of his money with
Plotkin underscores just how valuable he had been to the firm.
The news of Plotkin's planned departure was first reported
by the Wall Street Journal.
Over the years many successful hedge fund managers including
Julian Robertson, who ran Tiger Management, made a practice of
giving some of their best former employees an initial investment
when they set off on their own.
But Cohen, who employed hundreds of managers during his
roughly two decades at SAC, bestowed investments on only a few
of his former colleagues.
And even as Cohen was highly selective in handing out
starting capital, many of the portfolio managers who spun out of
SAC with Cohen's held either shut down completely or lost so
much money that they stopped reporting their numbers to would-be
investors.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Richard Chang)