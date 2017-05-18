LAS VEGAS May 18 Noted short-seller Jim Chanos
on Thursday slammed the alliance between Express Scripts
and Mallinckrodt Plc, saying their practices
make drug prices excessively high.
Chanos, speaking at SkyBridge Capital's SALT conference in
Las Vegas, called the companies' use of third parties "a really
questionable practice" and dubbed the partnership a "murky
alliance." Mallinckrodt shares hit a session low of $39.60 after
the comments and were last down 3.2 percent.
The Kynikos Associates LP hedge fund manager also cited
existing regulatory pressure on Express Scripts' pharmacy
benefit manager practices and called for U.S. Senator Claire
McCaskill to investigate.
