LAS VEGAS May 13 Swaggering hedge fund
managers, long known for ignoring client complaints during years
of strong performance, are trying something new: listening.
The shift was evident at the annual SkyBridge Alternatives
Conference in Las Vegas this week, where a group of money
managers humbled by losses or meager returns acknowledged that
they needed to do more to satisfy investors.
"Expectations about a hedge fund manager's way of conducting
business has become more demanding - and perhaps rightfully so,"
Kenneth Tropin, founder of $12.1 billion Graham Capital
Management, said during a panel discussion Wednesday at the
Bellagio hotel and casino.
"Every hedge fund manager has had to make the effort to be
much more transparent, a much better communicator and more
negotiable."
After a string of disappointing investment returns, those
negotiations have recently centered on lowering the relatively
high fees hedge funds charge.
Managers traditionally take 2 percent of assets managed
annually and 20 percent of profits, but investors now pay an
average of 1.5 percent and 17.7 percent, respectively, according
to data tracker HFR.
"In a low return environment, unless you are particularly
exceptional you're not going to be able to generate returns
sufficient to justify the fees," Leon Cooperman, billionaire
founder of $5.2 billion hedge fund firm Omega Advisors, said
while speaking at the same event.
"Fees have got to come down," added Kyle Bass, Chief
Investment Officer of Hayman Capital Management.
Investors in hedge funds are pleased that managers are more
willing to listen.
Sean Bill, Investment Program Manager for the Santa Clara
Valley Transportation Authority and an advisor to the San
Francisco Employees Retirement System, said firms are now more
willing to lower their fees and increase the amount of portfolio
information they share.
"It's finally reaching a tipping point," Bill told Reuters
on the sidelines of "SALT," as the event is known. "Hedge funds
are seeing the writing on the wall."
But better terms don't always make up for hedge fund losses.
"I'm not happy with performance. Only a small percentage of
managers can earn their fees," Roslyn Zhang, managing director
for fixed income and absolute return investments at China
Investment Corp, told Reuters. "Luckily we have some of them.
But with the others we are evaluating what to do with them."
A benchmark of all strategies, the Hedge Fund Intelligence
Global Composite Index, gained just 2 percent last year and is
down 0.36 percent in 2016 through April.
UNDER ATTACK
The SALT conference, in its eighth year, is the most
prominent hedge fund-focused event in the U.S. Organized by
SkyBridge's managing partner Anthony Scaramucci, the event mixes
well-known investors with politicians and celebrities.
This year, speakers included Citadel founder and billionaire
Ken Griffin, recently retired basketball star Kobe Bryant,
former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, and
transgender rights advocate Caitlyn Jenner. The reggae band The
Wailers performed on Wednesday night; on Thursday, rockers The
Killers entertained the male-heavy crowd.
Outside of the main Bellagio ballroom, besuited salespeople
pitched prospects in the hallways, networked and drank at
sponsored poolside cabanas, and, after-hours, played craps on
the hotel's expansive casino floor.
Hedge fund managers' newfound willingness to compromise
comes as the industry faces a barrage of negative attention.
Presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton
have both pilloried hedge fund managers, and some large
investors, especially those tied to public workers unions, have
been openly critical of the industry.
David Rubenstein, billionaire co-founder of Carlyle Group,
told the approximately 2,000 person SALT audience on Wednesday
that the hedge fund and private equity industry was "under
attack."
Rubenstein suggested an unusual response to a traditionally
secretive industry: public relations.
"All of us have an obligation to try to explain ... what the
hedge fund industry and the private equity industry does that is
useful," Rubenstein said, noting cash-strapped public pension
clients, investments that improve companies, and creating jobs.
"We shouldn't be upset about what we do. We should be proud."
