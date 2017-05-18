LAS VEGAS May 18 Hedge fund Hoplite Capital
Management's John Lykouretzos on Thursday pitched Nike Inc
as a favorite long position, saying that its stock price
could double within three years amid strong international
growth.
Speaking at the SkyBridge Capital's annual SALT hedge fund
conference, the fund manager called Nike a marketing and
innovation company. Its stock is relatively inexpensive, trading
at its cheapest level in seven years, he said, noting that
strong sales should help boost that.
Sales could hit $50 billion by 2020, up from $32.4 billion
now, Lykouretzos said.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)