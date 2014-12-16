BOSTON Dec 16 A former top portfolio manager
for Steven A. Cohen's now-defunct SAC Capital Advisors hedge
fund is joining Scoria Capital, a hedge fund founded by another
SAC alumnus.
Ted Orenstein will become a senior partner and head the
industrials sector at Scoria when he joins early in January, the
firm's founder, Larry Sapanski, wrote to investors in a letter
dated December 16 and seen by Reuters.
Orenstein oversaw as much as $1 billion at SAC, the $14
billion hedge fund that became Point72 Asset Management after it
pleaded guilty to insider trading charges last year.
Earlier this year, Orenstein was one of several traders and
other top executives to leave Cohen as his firm was forced to
return money to outside clients as part of the plea. Cohen now
runs a family office that invests his personal money.
While some of the other SAC alums who left Cohen this year
announced plans to launch their own firms, Orenstein is joining
an established fund, launched by Sapanski 15 months ago, that
manages roughly $235 million.
After leaving SAC, Sapanski co-founded Diamondback Capital
Management in 2005, growing the fund to a peak of $6 billion in
assets. It shut down after the FBI raided its offices as part of
the government's crackdown on insider trading.
The hedge fund was never accused of wrong-doing, but a
former Diamondback portfolio manager, Todd Newman, was found
guilty of insider trading two years ago. Last week an appeals
court last week overturned the conviction.
