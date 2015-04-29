By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
| BOSTON, April 29
BOSTON, April 29 An investment firm that
funneled client money into some of the world's hottest hedge
funds, including SAC Capital and Paulson & Co, on Wednesday
agreed to shut down and pay nearly $700,000 in fees and
penalties to settle charges that executives used clients' cash
to pay for office rent and employee salaries.
Alpha Titans LLC founder Timothy McCormack, 58, and its
lawyer Kelly Kaeser, 46, took more than $450,000 out of the
funds to pay themselves and their staff and cover the rent on
their Santa Barbara, California-based office without their
clients' permission, the Securities and Exchange Commission said
in a complaint released on Wednesday.
The men also sent investors audited financial statements
where they failed to disclose almost $3 million in expenses tied
to transactions involving other entities.
While Alpha Titans now oversees only $16.3 million in
assets, there was a time it promised return-hungry investors
access to a who's who among fund managers, documents seen by
Reuters show. It put money with Moore Capital Management, Tudor
Investment Corp, Brevan Howard Asset Management, Ray Dalio's
Bridgewater Associates and others, according to the documents
seen by Reuters.
Its managers earned an average 19.74 percent return a year
and were managing roughly $13.7 billion, Alpha Titans wrote to
clients in 2009.
But the firm also made clients pay for more than they knew
about, the government charged.
"Alpha Titans did not make the proper disclosures for
clients to decipher that the funds were footing the bill for
many of the firm's operational expenses," Marshall Sprung,
co-chief of the SEC Enforcement Division's Asset Management Unit
said in a statement.
By bringing this case, the SEC may be signaling that it
intends to look more closely at what private fund managers are
telling clients. An SEC spokeswoman declined to comment further
on the case.
"This will not be an isolated case," said Bradley Alford,
chief investment officer at Alpha Capital Management. "This is a
wakeup call to private partnerships."
Regulators also charged that Simon Lesser, an outside
accountant for the firm, knew about the omissions.
McCormack and Kaeser are required to unwind the fund and may
not work in the securities industry for one year, and Kaeser may
not offer legal advice to any SEC-regulated entity for one year.
McCormack did not return a phone call seeking comment and a
lawyer for both of the men could not be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)