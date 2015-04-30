(Corrects lead to reflect fund was already winding down;
corrects second paragraph to show money was used to pay staff
and rent, not principal; adds comment in paragraph four;
corrects paragraph five to clarify fund's assets under
management were as of early 2014, not current)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, April 29 An investment firm that
funneled client money into some of the world's hottest hedge
funds, including SAC Capital and Paulson & Co, on Wednesday was
ordered to hire an independent monitor to supervise the final
stages of the fund's shutdown, and to pay nearly $700,000 in
fees and penalties to settle charges that executives used
clients' cash to pay for office rent and employee salaries.
Alpha Titans LLC founder Timothy McCormack, 58, and its
lawyer Kelly Kaeser, 46, took more than $450,000 out of the
funds to pay staff and cover the rent on their Santa Barbara,
California-based office without their clients' permission, the
Securities and Exchange Commission said in a complaint released
on Wednesday.
The men also sent investors audited financial statements
where they failed to disclose almost $3 million in expenses tied
to transactions involving other entities, according to the SEC
complaint.
McCormack said the firm had decided to shut down the fund at
the end of last year after assets had dwindled to a point where
it was no longer economical to run the fund.
Before its shutdown, Alpha Titans oversaw $16.3 million in
assets in one of the fund's share classes, according to an SEC
disclosure filed in early 2014, the latest such disclosure.
Alpha Titans in 2009 promised return-hungry investors access
to a who's who among fund managers, according documents seen by
Reuters. It put money with Moore Capital Management, Tudor
Investment Corp, Brevan Howard Asset Management, Ray Dalio's
Bridgewater Associates and others, according to the documents.
These managers earned an average 19.74 percent return a year and
were managing roughly $13.7 billion, Alpha Titans told clients,
according to the documents.
But the firm also made clients pay for more than they knew
about, the government charged.
"Alpha Titans did not make the proper disclosures for
clients to decipher that the funds were footing the bill for
many of the firm's operational expenses," Marshall Sprung,
co-chief of the SEC Enforcement Division's Asset Management Unit
said in a statement.
By bringing this case, the SEC may be signaling that it
intends to look more closely at what private fund managers are
telling clients. An SEC spokeswoman declined to comment further
on the case.
"This will not be an isolated case," said Bradley Alford,
chief investment officer at Alpha Capital Management. "This is a
wakeup call to private partnerships."
Regulators also charged that Simon Lesser, an outside
accountant for the firm, knew about the omissions.
McCormack and Kaeser may not work in the securities industry
for one year, and Kaeser may not offer legal advice to any
SEC-regulated entity for one year, the SEC order said.
A lawyer for both of the men could not be reached for
comment.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)