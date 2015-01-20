(Adds details on data, reasons for moves)
By Nishant Kumar and Svea Herbst-Bayliss
LONDON/BOSTON Jan 20 Hedge funds attracted
their highest global net inflows in seven years in 2014, and the
total size of the industry has risen to nearly $3 trillion,
hedge fund tracker HFR said on Tuesday.
Net inflows were $76.4 billion in 2014, the highest since
2007, the Chicago-based research group reported.
While overall flows were strong for the year, the pace of
new money slowed dramatically in the fourth quarter, HFR said.
Only $3.6 billion was added in the quarter, compared with $15.9
billion in the third quarter and $30.5 billion in the second
quarter.
In 2013, hedge funds took in $63.7 billion, with $10.5
billion added during the last quarter, HFR said.
New money coupled with performance gains brought the size of
the industry to $2.85 trillion at the end of 2014, according to
HFR.
Industry experts attributed some of the fourth-quarter
slowdown to lackluster returns, noting that hedge funds finished
the year with a modest 3.3 percent gain, far less than the 9.13
percent return in 2013. They also lagged behind the rallying
stock market, where low interest rates coupled with signs of
economic recovery helped U.S. equities set a string of new highs
last year.
While many institutional investors have said they plan to
continue putting money into hedge funds, some may have gotten
cold feet after the California Public Employees' Retirement
System, the largest U.S. pension fund, said in September it will
pull all of the $4 billion invested in hedge funds because it
finds them too costly and complicated.
A survey by Goldman Sachs at the end of 2014 found that most
hedge fund investors plan to pull some money from their current
lineup of managers, citing poor performance. But the respondents
also said they planned to put the money with better performing
managers.
While academic research has long shown that smaller hedge
funds often perform better, investors clearly favored larger,
well-established players last year, with $38.7 billion in new
money going to firms that manage more than $5 billion.
Firms that manage between $1 billion and $5 billion received
$27.6 billion while the industry's smallest players with less
than $1 billion in assets received $10.0 billion in inflows.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar and Carolyn Cohn in London, Svea
Herbst-Bayliss in Boston; Editing by Sinead Cruise and Jeffrey
Benkoe)