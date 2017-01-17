BOSTON Jan 17 One of President-elect Donald
Trump's top liaisons to Wall Street's business elite launched a
mutual fund three years ago for mom-and-pop investors that lags
most of its peers.
Hedge fund impresario Anthony Scaramucci, 53, has secured a
top White House job as an adviser and public liaison to
government agencies and businesses. He said on Tuesday he would
sell his stake in SkyBridge Capital after growing the investment
firm to more than $12 billion in assets in little more than a
decade.
Known affectionately as the "Mooch" in the financial
industry, Scaramucci joins former Goldman Sachs mortgage bond
trader Steve Mnuchin and distressed investor Wilbur Ross as they
are picked a Trump cabinet members and pause their pursuit of
private wealth for government service.
SkyBridge's $480 million SkyBridge Dividend Value Fund has
lagged 80 percent of its peers over the past year, with its
A-class shares posting an 18.83 percent total return, according
to Lipper Inc, a unit of Thomson Reuters. It ranks 433rd out of
519 funds.
Peer funds, on average, have done much better with a 1-year
total return of 23.94 percent.
The fund, which pays investment management fees to
SkyBridge, also is more expensive than peer funds. Its net
expense ratio of 1 percent of net assets compares to a median
ratio of 0.78 percent for the group, according to Morningstar
Inc.
At SkyBridge, Scaramucci proved to be one of the best hedge
fund industry salesmen, getting wealthy clients into the hottest
funds as they clamored for the services of prominent managers
such as John Paulson.
Scaramucci, who is attending the World Economic Forum in
Davos, Switzerland, and SkyBridge were not available for
comment.
As hedge fund returns began to lag and investors began
complaining about hefty fees some years ago, Scaramucci
capitalized on the investor frenzy for higher yields amid
historically low interest rates by launching the SkyBridge
Dividend Value Fund in April 2014.
With a $100 minimum initial investment for individual
retirement accounts, the fund courted regular people, compared
to some of the SkyBridge hedge funds that required minimums
between $25,000 and $25 million for direct investors.
A Harvard Law School graduate, Scaramucci has frequently
said one of his best skills was knowing when to get out of the
way and letting other people do their jobs.
Brendan Voege has managed the dividend value fund since its
inception under the supervision of SkyBridge Chief Investment
Officer Raymond Nolte.
