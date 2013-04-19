By Laurence Fletcher
| LONDON, April 19
LONDON, April 19 A hedge fund set up by alumni
from some of the world's biggest computer-driven traders of
futures markets has almost doubled assets in recent months, as
investors in the sector look to smaller firms to help them ride
out tough market conditions.
Solaise Capital, set up in late 2010 by former employees of
Winton, Man Group's flagship AHL fund and Aspect
Capital, told Reuters that inflows from a pension fund client in
December and further inflows this year have lifted its assets to
around $165 million.
That compares with the $86 million it ran at the end of
November.
Meanwhile Man Group has seen assets at its AHL
computer-driven investment fund fall to $14.4 billion at the end
of last year from $21 billion a year before, while Winton
Capital, one of the world's biggest funds, has also seen
outflows.
In contrast, Cambridge-based Cantab Capital, run by Ewan
Kirk, has seen assets jump to $5.3 billion from $1.6 billion at
the end of 2011.
Solaise's inflows come in spite of two years of performance
losses both for Solaise and for the wider group of so-called
CTAs (commodity trading advisors) in 2011 and 2012.
Such hedge funds trade a wide variety of global futures
markets, including commodities but also currency, bonds and
equity instruments, but have suffered as financial markets lack
the long-lasting trends they usually profit from.
Chief Operating Officer James Walker said that investors had
been attracted to Solaise's trading systems and the fact it uses
a variety of strategies to trade markets.
"We launched at probably the worst time you could launch in
a CTA in 20 years," said Walker, formerly chief financial
officer at Aspect Capital.
"Everyone understands it's been a truly dreadful run for
CTAs and they appreciate we've done pretty well. (But) clearly
we need to deliver absolute performance."
The average CTA lost 2.5 percent last year, according to
Hedge Fund Research, while Solaise was down 1.1 percent.
Many small managers in the $2.3 trillion hedge fund industry
have struggled to attract clients since the credit crisis as
investors have often opted for the brand names and perceived
safety of multi-billion dollar firms.
But there are signs in the computer-driven sector that
investors are hunting out smaller funds that they believe have
strong teams and risk management.
"People are getting away from the big names because they're
not getting the transparency," said Yvonne Barker-Layton,
director at hedge fund research firm Revere Capital Advisors.
"They can get additional benefits (with a small fund) of
lower fees, transparency and calls to the manager whenever you
want. There's been a definite change in investors' minds."
Walker said Solaise, which is based in London's plush St
James's Square, differed from rivals by having less of its
assets invested in the traditional strategy of following market
trends. The rest is in strategies betting securities prices will
revert to their mean and in other strategies he declined to
disclose.
CTA performance has improved this year. Broker Newedge's CTA
index is up 2.9 percent in the first three months of the year,
while Winton is up 7.5 percent so far this year.
Funds also profited on Monday from the record slump in the
price of gold, which by itself added 1.09 percentage points to
fund performance, according a Newedge model portfolio.