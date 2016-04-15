By Lawrence Delevingne
| NEW YORK, April 15
NEW YORK, April 15 Steven A. Cohen is one step
closer to managing other people's money again.
The billionaire investor, barred by federal regulators from
accepting external capital until January 2018, recently set up
an investing firm, Stamford Harbor Capital, L.P.
The funds controlled by the new entity currently run no
money, but they have the potential to - keeping as much as 50
percent of client profits, according to an April filing with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Cohen will not have any
supervisory role.
"The SEC granted registration to Stamford Harbor Capital,
L.P. Steve Cohen owns the entity, but consistent with his
January agreement with the SEC, he will not supervise the
activities of anyone acting on its behalf," Jonathan Gasthalter,
a Stamford Harbor spokesman, said in a statement. "No decision
has been made on whether Stamford Harbor will seek or accept
outside capital."
The new entity will initially focus on investments in
private companies that are illiquid, or can be difficult to sell
quickly, according to filings.
Stamford Harbor is housed across the street from the
Stamford, Connecticut offices of Cohen's $11 billion personal
investment firm, Point72 Asset Management.
Cohen and Point72 are best known for investing in the stocks
of public companies, which are liquid, or easy to trade.
Point72 is the so-called family office that succeeded SAC
Capital Advisors, Cohen's former hedge fund firm. SAC, which
once invested more than $14 billion, pleaded guilty to fraud in
2013 and paid $1.8 billion in criminal and civil settlements
with U.S. authorities. It was also forced to return outside
capital.
Stamford Harbor is run by the same executives as Point72,
including president Douglas Haynes, chief operating officer Tim
Shaughnessy and chief compliance officer Vincent Tortorella,
according to filings.
Bloomberg News was first to report the formation of Stamford
Harbor.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Edited by Jennifer Ablan and
Bernard Orr)