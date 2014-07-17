July 17 Standard General, a little-known hedge
fund that has taken the reins of American Apparel, has
mapped out a recovery plan for the retailer with or without its
ousted Chief Executive Officer Dov Charney.
The fund invests in companies that have potential even
though they may be bogged down by debt and are undergoing an
event such as bankruptcy.
Standard General has not always succeeded - consider its
passive investment in RadioShack's stock, which has
fallen about 69 percent this year. But it has a track record of
turning positions in distressed companies into board seats and
eventual profitability.
The 14-employee firm manages about $1.1 billion. In 2013, it
posted returns of 32.5 percent net of all fees on its offshore
fund, according to a document obtained by Reuters. That fund was
up 8.6 percent in 2012 but down 6.2 percent in 2011, according
to a separate report.
Standard General first focused on American Apparel six
months ago, because it "has a strong underlying brand but was in
turmoil," the fund's partner David Glazek told Reuters. "It has
a balance sheet problem that we can help fix," he said.
Standard General's investment in American Apparel recently
climbed to 44 percent after Charney gave his stake to the hedge
fund as collateral for a loan, according to a filing. If Charney
repays this loan, the hedge fund can buy back almost 19 percent
of the company stock at about 71 cents per share. The stock
closed at $1.15 Wednesday.
Standard General has promised $25 million to American
Apparel, which the company may use to repay a $9.9 million loan.
As part of the deal, the hedge fund will nominate three
candidates to the retailer's new board, one of whom may be a
Standard General partner.
Glazek said he is optimistic that simple changes can help
turn around the retailer, including opening more stores and
improving its website.
"The American Apparel e-commerce platform is so antiquated
that you don't need much to really improve it," said Glazek.
PREVIOUS VENTURES
Standard General has used a single board seat to steer
several companies through major transitions, and it is turning
to these experiences as it plans American Apparel's future.
In 2010, the hedge fund's co-founder Soohyung Kim secured a
seat on Young Broadcasting's board after Standard General bought
distressed bank loans of the bankrupt $200 million company,
according to Glazek. Kim, previously a principal at Och-Ziff,
helped refinance the company's loans, appoint a CEO, roll out HD
on its stations and secure a merger with Media General.
"He's certainly not shy about his point of view," said Media
General board member Charles Diao, who has known Kim for more
than a decade. "But he's not going to run the business."
Now a second merger, between Media General and LIN Media,
will net Standard General 20 percent of a $5 billion company,
pending government approval.
"In terms of our time frame and our approach and our style,
there are some similarities," Glazek said, comparing American
Apparel with Young Broadcasting. However, he cautioned that
plans for American Apparel do not rely on future mergers or
acquisitions.
While Standard General's largest position is in the media
sector, it has about 70 investments across many industries. It
believed the market was "extremely bearish" on RadioShack, and
the potential reward from the retailer's success far outweighed
the cost of losses from its 10 percent stake, Glazek said.
One former investor said he withdrew his money from the fund
in 2013 because the returns were not worth paying premium fees
of 2 percent and 20 percent.
"They were far more risk averse than I thought they would
be," the investor said.
As for Charney, a board committee will review the findings
of an investigation by FTI Consulting to determine whether he
may return, after the old board ousted him on June 18 for
misconduct. "It's going to be entirely fact-based and at the
discretion of the board," Glazek said.
