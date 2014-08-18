BOSTON Aug 18 Thomas Conheeney, who was
president of Steven A. Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors during the
years the hedge fund was being investigated for insider trading,
has stepped down and left successor organization Point72 Asset
Management, it said on Monday.
Douglas Haynes will succeed Conheeney at Point72 Asset
Management, the successor to SAC after the hedge fund pleaded
guilty to insider trading charges and transformed into a
so-called family office.
Conheeney is the latest in a string of top lieutenants to
leave Cohen's firm after the guilty plea and the government's
decision to prohibit it from investing outside clients' money.
Cohen has never been accused of criminal wrongdoing but still
faces a civil administrative action.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)