By Katya Wachtel
NEW YORK, March 30 Three prominent hedge fund
managers each made more than $2 billion in 2011, a year when
most traders failed to earn money for their wealthy customers,
according to an annual survey by AR magazine.
Collectively, however, this exclusive group of the 25
richest hedge fund managers took a 35 percent pay cut last year,
when the average hedge fund lost 5 percent.
AR's "rich list" of top hedge fund earners showed the group
raked in $14.4 billion, down from $22 billion the year before.
Raymond Dalio clocked in at the top spot, earning nearly $4
billion as his Connecticut-based Bridgewater Associates was one
of the top-performing funds, with returns of about 20 percent.
Septuagenarians Carl Icahn, who runs Icahn Capital, and
James Simons, who retired from Renaissance Technologies Corp,
also had multibillion-dollar earnings, rounding out the top
three.
Noticeably absent from the AR ladder was 2010's top earner,
John Paulson, who fell off the list entirely after a miserable
year in which one of his biggest portfolios lost more than half
its value, and his flagship Advantage Fund lost 36 percent.
Paulson reportedly earned $4.9 billion in 2010.
But Paulson was not the only manager who quite literally
experienced a change in fortune. Whipsawing markets last year
hobbled many of the previous year's top earners. Fifteen
managers who were part of the AR rich list in 2010 didn't make
the cut in 2011.
Activist investor Carl Icahn earned $2.5 billion during a
year that his firm made about 35 percent and mathematics
professor turned hedge fund founder James Simons made $2.1
billion. Citadel's Kenneth Griffin and SAC Capital Advisors'
Steve Cohen, long-time top earners, rounded out the top five,
taking home $700 million and $585 million, respectively.
Dalio, Simons and Cohen cruised into top positions for the
second year in a row, though in 2010 each of their paydays was
bigger, according to AR's calculations.
Hedge funds managers typically charge investors 2 percent
for managing their money, meaning that the industry's very
largest funds often present their managers with the biggest
checks. In good years, managers can also skim off 20 percent or
more of the profits from their trades.
New arrivals to the top 25 in 2011 included Dalio's deputies
at Bridgewater, Greg Jensen and Robert Prince, the firm's
co-chief investment officers. Industry veteran Paul Singer of
Elliott Management Corp also scored a place in the exclusive
group.
AR has been estimating industry compensation since 2011 and
the list is always closely watched, especially now that Wall
Street paychecks are being scrutinized extra hard after the 2008
financial crisis.
FORBES LIST
AR's rankings closely correspond to the Forbes magazine list
of 40 highest-earning managers of 2011, though the amount of
compensation varies. In that survey the top 40 profit-makers
pocketed $13.2 billion.
Dalio topped the chart on that list too. However, Forbes
estimated his earnings at about $3 billion, about $1 billion
less than AR calculated.
Determining the earnings of top hedge fund managers requires
some amount of guesswork, since funds do not publicly disclose
compensation. AR bases its estimates on the fees charged by
funds and the percentage of capital a manager is believed to
have in his fund.
On the Forbes list, Simons was runner-up to Dalio instead of
AR's No. 2 placeholder, Icahn, who placed third.