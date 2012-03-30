* Top managers earned $14.4 bln in 2011, AR says
* Bridgewater's Dalio topped list with almost $4 bln
* Icahn, Simons, Griffin, Cohen round out top five
* Last year's top earner, John Paulson, off AR magazine list
By Katya Wachtel
NEW YORK, March 30 Three prominent hedge fund
managers each made more than $2 billion in 2011, a year when
most traders failed to earn money for their wealthy customers,
according to an annual survey by AR magazine.
Collectively, however, this exclusive group of the 25
richest hedge fund managers took a 35 percent pay cut last year,
when hedge funds on average lost 5 percent.
AR's "rich list" of top hedge fund earners showed the group
raked in $14.4 billion, down from $22 billion the year before.
To see the AR story, click on:
Raymond Dalio clocked in at the top spot, earning nearly $4
billion as his Bridgewater Associates was one of the
top-performing funds, with returns of about 20 percent.
Carl Icahn, who runs Icahn Capital, and James Simons, who
retired from Renaissance Technologies Corp, also had
multibillion-dollar earnings, rounding out the top three.
Noticeably absent from the AR ladder was 2010's top earner,
John Paulson, who fell off the list entirely after a miserable
year in which one of his biggest portfolios lost more than half
its value, and his flagship Advantage Fund lost 36 percent.
Paulson reportedly earned $4.9 billion in 2010.
But Paulson was not the only manager who experienced a
change in fortune. Volatile markets last year hobbled many of
the previous year's top earners. Fifteen managers who were part
of the AR rich list in 2010 didn't make the cut in 2011.
Activist investor Icahn earned $2.5 billion during a year
that his firm made about 35 percent, and mathematics professor
turned hedge fund founder Simons made $2.1 billion. Citadel's
Kenneth Griffin and SAC Capital Advisors' Steve Cohen, long-time
top earners, rounded out the top five, taking home $700 million
and $585 million, respectively.
Dalio, Simons and Cohen cruised into top positions for the
second year in a row, though in 2010 each of their paydays was
bigger, according to AR's calculations.
Hedge funds managers typically charge investors 2 percent
for managing their money, meaning that the industry's largest
funds often present their managers with the biggest checks. In
good years, managers can also skim off 20 percent or more of the
profits from their trades.
New arrivals to the top 25 in 2011 included Dalio's deputies
at Bridgewater, Greg Jensen and Robert Prince, the firm's
co-chief investment officers.
Chase Coleman, whose top double-digit returns in 2011 made
him one of the industry's most sought-after managers, also
zoomed into the list's upper echelons to land at spot No. 6.
At 36, Coleman ranks as one of the industry's younger
managers but also as one its most successful, after his Tiger
Global Management made most of its money last year on the short
side, or by betting that certain securities would fall,
investors in his fund said.
Industry veteran Paul Singer of Elliott Management Corp also
scored a place in the exclusive group as did Baupost Group's
Seth Klarman, widely followed in the investment community as a
deep-value investor known for the originality of his securities
selection.
More than a dozen managers also dropped off the list as
tough market conditions took a toll on performance and
subsequent paychecks. David Tepper, who had made the list for
years, dropped off, as did George Soros, who turned his firm
into a so-called family office where he and his staff oversee
only the Soros family fortune.
AR has been estimating industry compensation since 2001 and
the list is always closely watched, especially now that Wall
Street paychecks are being scrutinized extra hard after the 2008
financial crisis.
FORBES LIST
AR's rankings closely correspond to the Forbes magazine list
of 40 highest-earning managers of 2011, though the amount of
compensation varies. In that survey the top 40 profit-makers
pocketed $13.2 billion.
Dalio topped the chart on that list too. However, Forbes
estimated his earnings at about $3 billion, about $1 billion
less than AR calculated.
Determining the earnings of top hedge fund managers requires
some amount of guesswork, since funds do not publicly disclose
compensation. AR bases its estimates on the fees charged by
funds and the percentage of capital a manager is believed to
have in his fund.
On the Forbes list, Simons was runner-up to Dalio instead of
AR's No. 2 placeholder, Icahn, who placed third.