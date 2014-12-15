BOSTON Dec 15 Taconic Capital Advisors told
investors that two principals who have been with the hedge fund
for more than a dozen years each will retire at the end of the
year and that it has promoted four employees to principal.
Joshua Miller, who is co-head of North American credit
investments in New York, and Kelly Hampaul, who works in London
and invests in equities and credit positions, will be leaving
the $8.7 billion firm, Taconic said in a letter, sent to
investors. A person who saw the letter confirmed its contents to
Reuters. Taconic will now have 13 principals.
Jon Jachman and Marc Schwartz, who worked with Miller and
are already principals, will continue to run North American
credit investments.
The firm promoted its chief financial officer, Alyssa
Yavner, to principal. It also promoted Margaret Jones and Kyle
Kliegerman, who each focus on event-driven stocks in New York,
and Anthony Correa, who focuses on Asian event-driven
investments in Hong Kong.
A year ago Kenneth Brody, who co-founded the firm in 1999
after spending decades at Goldman Sachs, announced his
retirement at age 70.
The Taconic Opportunity fund, which has gained an average
7.6 percent a year since being launched in 2004, is up 0.43
percent this year through the end of November.
The Taconic Capital Partners fund, which has returned an
average 8 percent per year since its launch in 2003, has gained
2.4 percent this year through the end of November.
Hedge funds on average have returned 3.7 percent this year
through the end of November, Hedge Fund Research data shows.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)