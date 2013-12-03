By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Dec 3 Kenneth Brody, who co-founded
Taconic Capital Advisors LP after spending decades at Goldman
Sachs, told clients on Tuesday that he plans to retire from
day-to-day management at the $8.2 billion hedge fund at the end
of the year.
Brody, 70, co-founded the multi-strategy hedge fund in 1999
with Frank Brosens, 56, and said that he will stay on as an
advisor and investor, he wrote in a letter sent to clients and
seen by Reuters.
Brody's decision comes at a time a number of hedge fund
founders have stepped away from their firms, raising questions
among investors about the durability of the businesses and
whether they can survive beyond a founder's departure.
Taconic said it has been planning for Brody's departure and
that Brody's co-founder, Brosens, together with Chief Investment
Officer Chris DeLong, will continue to oversee the investment
team at the New York-based fund.
"Frank and I have planned for this transition over a
considerable period of time, keeping your interests paramount in
the process," Brody wrote, adding that the firm is
well-positioned on the investment and business side.
"Our recent performance results have been strong and we are
confident about the investment opportunity set available to us
in the years to come," he wrote.
A source familiar with the fund said Taconic hoped its
careful transition planning would spare it the large investor
outflows that have followed management changes at other firms.
When Stanley Druckenmiller and Chris Shumway announced their
retirements in 2010 and 2011, their firms were liquidated.
Others, like Farallon Capital - which had a hand-picked
successor when founder Tom Steyer left in 2012 - have seen
smooth management transitions.
Taconic's wide-ranging investment choices include a big
stake in General Motors stock and the fund bought up
creditor claims in Icelandic banks and Lehman Brothers in the
wake of the financial crisis. In the first 10 months of the
year, the firm's flagship Taconic Opportunities Fund returned 13
percent, more than twice the average hedge fund's gains. Since
its founding 15 years ago, the fund returned an average 8
percent per year, a person familiar with the numbers said.
After retiring, Brody said he plans to spend more time
working with nonprofit organizations, especially ones focused on
young people's mental and physical well-being.
Brody worked for 20 years at Goldman, Sachs & Co,
where he was a member of the management committee and co-headed
the firm's long-term principal investing activities.
As a leading donor to Democrats, Brody had been a top
candidate to run the Treasury Department's bailout program after
the financial crisis.