June 16 Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron
Wyden has asked the Obama administration why the United States
failed to stop a tax-avoidance strategy used by hedge funds,
including John Paulson's Paulson & Co, Bloomberg reported.
Wyden asked the U.S. Treasury Department and the Internal
Revenue Service what they had done to challenge funds that
channel investments through insurance companies in tax havens as
a way to lower fund managers' personal income-tax bills,
according to the report.
"The department and the IRS have been aware of this loophole
for over a decade," and "appear to have made no progress in
ending this kind of tax abuse," Bloomberg quoted a June 12
letter by Wyden.
Reuters could not immediately verify the letter.
Representatives for Paulson & Co could not be reached for
comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
