BOSTON Dec 1 Hedge fund mogul Daniel Loeb's flagship portfolio is nearly flat for the year, two sources who have seen the numbers said.

In November, Loeb's Third Point Offshore fund dipped 0.2 percent, leaving it down 0.2 percent for the year. The firm's Third Point Partners fund, a smaller portfolio, dipped 2.2 percent last month and is now down 1.6 percent for the year.

This puts Third Point, which invests roughly $17.5 billion for pension funds, endowments and wealthy investors, ahead of many rival fund managers who are suffering heavy losses this year after big-name bets on energy and drug companies soured. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)