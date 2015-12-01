(Adds details on Third Point's investments)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Dec 1 Daniel Loeb's main portfolio at
hedge fund Third Point is nearly flat for the year, putting the
billionaire investor far ahead of some industry rivals who have
suffered heavy losses this year.
In November, Loeb's Third Point Offshore fund dipped 0.2
percent, leaving it down 0.2 percent for the year, two people
familiar with the private firm's numbers said on Tuesday. The
firm's Third Point Partners fund, a smaller portfolio, dipped
2.2 percent last month and is now down 1.6 percent for the year.
While Third Point, which invests roughly $17.5 billion
overall, is trailing the broad Standard & Poor's 500 index's 1.8
percent gain this year, the firm is handily beating the average
hedge fund's 2.3 percent loss for the year, according to data
from Hedge Fund Research.
Many hedge funds are losing money this year after being
caught off guard by slowing growth in China and falling energy
prices, while their concentrated bets on pharmaceutical
companies have been hit as pricing practices in the drug
industry have come under scrutiny.
Late in October, Loeb told investors that he was betting
more on stocks falling than rising even as he was sticking by
his biggest upside bets on companies including healthcare
powerhouses Baxter International Inc, Amgen Inc
and Botox-maker Allergan Plc, which agreed to sell
itself to Pfizer Inc last month in a $160 billion deal.
Loeb sidestepped some disasters too, having exited a
significant long position in solar company SunEdison Inc
by the end of the third quarter and long before it
tumbled 56 percent in November. Rival fund manager David Einhorn
blamed his firm's 20.6 percent drop this year on SunEdison's
poor performance.
During the third quarter Third Point boosted its stake in
fast-food empire Yum Brands Inc and established a new
position in chipmaker Avago Technologies Ltd which
gained in November. Food company Kraft Heinz Co, a new
position during the third quarter, lost money in November.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis
and Bill Rigby)