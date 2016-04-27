By Lawrence Delevingne
| NEW YORK, April 27
NEW YORK, April 27 Billionaire hedge fund
manager Dan Loeb believes that recent market volatility still
offers "excellent opportunities" to make money despite a
"catastrophic" period for hedge fund performance, according to a
letter sent to clients of his Third Point LLC on Tuesday seen by
Reuters.
"As most investors have been caught offsides at some or
multiple points over the past eight months, the impulse to do
little is understandable," Loeb wrote in the letter. "We are of
a contrary view that volatility is bringing excellent
opportunities."
Loeb, who runs New York-based Third Point with $17 billion
of assets under management, said "we are in the first innings of
a washout in hedge funds and certain strategies. We believe we
are well-positioned to seize the opportunities borne out of this
chaos and are pleased to have preserved capital through a period
of vicious swings in treacherous markets."
Those investment opportunities, Third Point said in the
letter, include bets based on corporate events such as mergers
and acquisitions, including the combination of Dow Chemical Co.
and E. I. du Pont de Nemours.
"With the right management, structure, and a synergy target
that looks conservative in light of the prospect for more
sweeping change, we believe we have a compelling long term
investment in Dow/DuPont," the letter said.
The Third Point Offshore Fund fell 2.3 percent in the first
quarter, according to a separate investor communication reviewed
by Reuters. The S&P 500 Index gained 1.3 percent over the same
period, while the average hedge fund, as represented by the
Hedge Fund Intelligence Americas Composite Index, fell 0.42
percent.
A spokesman for Third Point did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
