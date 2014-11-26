Nov 26 Investment firm Tiger Global said it is
looking to raise as much as $1 billion in new capital at its
Tiger Global Long Opportunities fund and plans to raise as much
as $1.5 billion for a new vehicle called Tiger Global Internet
Opportunities.
According to a Nov. 25 letter sent to investors and seen by
Reuters, the firm also said it is offering investors a chance to
pull their money out from either the firm's hedge fund or the
long-only fund.
Tiger Global was seeded by hedge fund industry veteran
Julian Robertson.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)