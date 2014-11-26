(Adds details on firm, performance, plans to raise money)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

Nov 26 Investment firm Tiger Global, one of the hedge fund world's most successful players, is raising new money for a new fund, taking in more money for an older portfolio and giving investors who want out a chance to get their money back by year's end.

Tiger Global, which manages roughly $14.5 billion in hedge fund and private equity portfolios, wrote to investors in a Nov. 25 letter seen by Reuters, that it wants to raise as much as $1 billion in new capital at its Tiger Global Long Opportunities fund.

It also plans to raise as much as $1.5 billion for a new vehicle called Tiger Global Internet Opportunities which will be launched on January 1, 2015.

"As we said in the past, we believe the Internet is likely to be the defining economic theme of our generation," the firm wrote.

Co-founded by Chase Coleman, Tiger Global was seeded by hedge fund industry veteran Julian Robertson and ranks as one of the hedge fund world's most reclusive as well as most successful. Through the end of October it returned 16.2 percent, besting the average hedge fund's 2 percent gain.

Feroz Dewan runs the hedge fund, and the firm said the new fund, Tiger Global Internet Opportunities, will be run by Scott Shleifer.

Tiger Global Long Opportunities was launched roughly a year ago and has returned 25 net of fees in the last 13 months, fueled by investments in media and Internet names as well as Payment Processing companies and Retail and Consumer names.

A handful of hedge fund firms have launched so-called long only funds at a time the U.S. stock market is racing ahead on cheap financing and lower oil prices plus signs of some economic recovery.

The firm is also giving investors a rare chance to exit from either its hedge fund or the Tiger Global Long Opportunities fund, sending a signal that it is mindful of investors general demands for better access to their money. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Gunna Dickson)