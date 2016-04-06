BRIEF-Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Apple, Goldman Sachs
* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Apple Inc - sec filing
BOSTON, April 6 Hedge fund Tiger Global Management, known for making big bets on technology companies, slipped modestly in March, leaving it down 21 percent for the first three months of the year, an investor in the fund said.
For the New York-based firm, which manages roughly $6 billion in its hedge fund, the numbers put it among the year's worst performers, marking a rare misstep for the highly secretive firm that has seen some turnover in its ranks.
Tiger ended 2015 with a 6.8 percent gain when most other firms lost money. A spokeswoman did not respond to an email requesting comment.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chris Reese)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Intact Financial Corporation's (Toronto: IFC) (Intact) CAD125MM Series 5, 5.2% non-cumulative preferred shares a 'BBB' rating. No rating actions took place for Intact's other ratings.