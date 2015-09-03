BOSTON, Sept 3 Nehal Chopra's hedge fund Tiger
Ratan, which specializes in betting on companies facing big
corporate changes, lost 6.6 percent last month, according to a
source familiar with the fund, roughly keeping pace with the
broader stock market's sell-off.
Chopra's roughly $2 billion hedge fund still boasts one of
industry's strongest records for the year with a 21.6 percent
gain. She is one of only a handful of women running their own
funds and has been backed by industry legend Julian Robertson.
Fears about slower growth in China sent the Standard &
Poor's 500 down 6 percent last month, leaving it off roughly 5
percent for the year.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Richard
Valdmanis)